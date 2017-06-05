New Beazer subdivision could threaten...

New Beazer subdivision could threaten 1830s-era home in Carmel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Current in Carmel

The Reserve at Cool Creek is designed for at least 80 percent of homeowners to be 55 years and older. The Reserve at Cool Creek is designed for at least 80 percent of homeowners to be 55 years and older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... 19 min T E S T I F Y 1
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 1 hr Pence still hiding 10
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 3 hr Stray- Dog 24
Craig D. 18 hr xyz 3
Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens... Tue Accept it Donnie 1
Officer Michael rahn Tue okhereyougo 3
News Homicide detectives look for clues in last week... Tue No doubt 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC