Natural gas leak caused by roundabout construction crews
A natural gas leak occurred June 1 after crews working on a new roundabout at City Center and W. Carmel drives accidentally struck a gas pipe near a MISO Energy facility, the company's media communications advisor Mark Adrian Brown said. MISO employees were instructed to stay inside the building and refrain from starting any vehicles while the gas company and Carmel Fire Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's all the hot black women?
|4 hr
|Hes a Nasty dude
|4
|Merkle whines
|5 hr
|Schmedley T Troll
|10
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|7 hr
|GulpingFool
|3
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Fri
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Thu
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|Thu
|Get Right With Co...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC