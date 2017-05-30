Natural gas leak caused by roundabout...

Natural gas leak caused by roundabout construction crews

A natural gas leak occurred June 1 after crews working on a new roundabout at City Center and W. Carmel drives accidentally struck a gas pipe near a MISO Energy facility, the company's media communications advisor Mark Adrian Brown said. MISO employees were instructed to stay inside the building and refrain from starting any vehicles while the gas company and Carmel Fire Dept.

