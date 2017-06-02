Mayors to abide by climate accord des...

Mayors to abide by climate accord despite U.S. withdrawal

In all, nearly 100 mayors, including several in Indiana, say they'll still abide by the Paris climate accord, even though President Donald Trump said the U.S. will withdraw. They're pledging this week to keep their cities in line with the requirements.

