Mayors to abide by climate accord despite U.S. withdrawal
In all, nearly 100 mayors, including several in Indiana, say they'll still abide by the Paris climate accord, even though President Donald Trump said the U.S. will withdraw. They're pledging this week to keep their cities in line with the requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|38 min
|Schmedley T Troll
|10
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|3 hr
|GulpingFool
|3
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|23 hr
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Thu
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|Thu
|Get Right With Co...
|4
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Wed
|Jail this lying liar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC