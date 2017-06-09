Mass transit plan on table

A long discussed plan to create a new mass transit route in central Indiana has been approved in Marion County, but hasn't yet been voted on locally. Now, a central Indiana transportation group is planning to fan out in northern Johnson County to find out what residents think about mass transit, whether they would use it and what type would be best for their community.

