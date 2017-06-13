Lightning strike likely cause of Carmel home fire
The fire began was reported about 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of Oak Tree Way, northeast of the roundabout at 116th Street and Shelborne Road, according to Firefighter Tim Griffin, Carmel Fire Department's public information officer. He said the fire apparently began in an attached garage and spread to the house's attic, and occupants escaped the house safely.
