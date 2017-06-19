Letter: Trees or weeds?

Letter: Trees or weeds?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The new Monon trees are in along the Monon Trail that were cut down months ago. So nice to see what they were able to do with the new trees .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for older women to have fun with 1 hr Sexbeast6 1
Looking for older women to have fun with 2 hr Sexbeast6 1
Fishing and hunting 2 hr Alldayhunts 1
Anxiety and pain Meds 18 hr Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 22 hr Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) 22 hr LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College Mon sad 4
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC