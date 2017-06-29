Letter: Clerk-treasurer looking out f...

Letter: Clerk-treasurer looking out for taxpayers

After reading in the last several issues of Current in Carmel about the drama relating to the funding of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, it is very obvious the only person looking out for us taxpayers is Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley. Ron Carter should apologize to her for his unsubstantiated remarks about her.

