Letter: Children deserve more recess

Letter: Children deserve more recess time

I want to thank Sara Baldwin for bringing to light the recess issue in Carmel. If CCS wants to stay at the top, they need to start addressing these issues head-on instead of pushing the issue on to the teachers.

