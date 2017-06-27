Hunger at home: Summer Lunch Program launches to feed Carmel children in need
Many people equate Carmel with affluence, but more than 1,400 of the city's children are at risk of going hungry during the summer months. A 2016 United Way report states that because of the high cost of living in Carmel, some residents must choose between making a house payment or putting food on the table.
