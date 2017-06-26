Hoosiers in need of health care keeping close eye on Capitol Hill
Here in Indiana, more than 100,000 Hoosiers are on the verge of losing their insurance at the end of the year and are now looking for answers. Some with pre-existing conditions have struggled to even get insurance and now they wonder if they're fighting a losing battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
