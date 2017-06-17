Franciscan hospitals earn distinction

Franciscan hospitals earn distinction

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Daily Journal

Central Indiana Franciscan Health hospitals have been designated as an Aetna Institute of Quality Orthopedic Care Facility for total joint replacement surgery and spine surgery. Franciscan Health Mooresville and Carmel received the distinction for their total joint replacement program.

