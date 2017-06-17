Franciscan hospitals earn distinction
Central Indiana Franciscan Health hospitals have been designated as an Aetna Institute of Quality Orthopedic Care Facility for total joint replacement surgery and spine surgery. Franciscan Health Mooresville and Carmel received the distinction for their total joint replacement program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|3 hr
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|7 hr
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|13 hr
|sad
|4
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|23 hr
|Lawyer Up Some More
|9
|Pool Permit (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Luke
|12
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sun
|vvvvvvve
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC