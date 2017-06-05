Current Roundup: Business news for Ha...

Current Roundup: Business news for Hamilton County

Stratosphere Quality recently announced plans to expand its Fishers headquarters to a 46,000-square-foot building at 12024 Exit 5 Pkwy. It plans to invest $3.7 million into the expansion.

