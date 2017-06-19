Creative for a cause: CHS student makes dress, aims to buy wheelchairs with recycled bread tags
"I went to Five Guys and they had all their breads laying on the counter, and I saw one of the employees throw the tags away. It sparked an idea to make a dress out of them," said Rothchild, who will be a Carmel High School senior in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|1 hr
|Sexbeast6
|1
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|2 hr
|Sexbeast6
|1
|Fishing and hunting
|2 hr
|Alldayhunts
|1
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|18 hr
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|22 hr
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|Mon
|sad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC