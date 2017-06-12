Construction to begin soon on Monon expansion in Carmel
Construction should begin in in the next few months on the expansion of the Monon Trail in Carmel's Midtown area, which includes a wider trail, sidewalks, a public plaza and two one-way roads. Although some trail construction will lead to detours, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said the Monon will not close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|123
|Stephanie Ardizzone Adaway (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Sartiscke
|3
|Diane Feinstein worried
|19 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|20 hr
|TrumpedQuaran
|8
|Comey outed as liar again
|21 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Boycott community hospital north
|Mon
|Steve
|1
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|Jun 11
|swoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC