Construction to begin soon on Monon expansion in Carmel

Construction should begin in in the next few months on the expansion of the Monon Trail in Carmel's Midtown area, which includes a wider trail, sidewalks, a public plaza and two one-way roads. Although some trail construction will lead to detours, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said the Monon will not close.

