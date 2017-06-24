City pulls Monsanto tax break
After significant public opposition to a Monsanto project in Greenwood, city officials will no longer consider a tax break for the agriculture company, but whether Monsanto still plans to come to Greenwood is not known. Monsanto had proposed leasing a 140,000-square-foot building in Greenwood as a location to redistribute seeds for testing and to store farm equipment.
