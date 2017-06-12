City of Evansville and The Evansville Department of Parks and...
ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANTS Keith W. Vonderahe, Robert L. Burkart, Ziemer Stayman Weitzel & Shoulders, LLP, Evansville, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Guy A. Relford, The Law Offices of Guy A. Relford, Carmel, Indiana [1] The City of Evansville and the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation bring this interlocutory appeal from the trial court's denial of their motion for summary judgment on a complaint filed by Benjamin A. Magenheimer. This is the City's second interlocutory appeal in this matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|3 hr
|TrumpedDolyeMiller
|5
|Mike Pence retains private legal counsel
|3 hr
|TrumpedDolyeMiller
|2
|Special counsel investigating Kushner’s busines...
|13 hr
|Follow the money
|1
|sr16
|23 hr
|seeking info
|1
|pc london fire
|Thu
|IslamistArson
|1
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|Thu
|Peter Ross
|127
|Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ...
|Wed
|Putin Puppet Got ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC