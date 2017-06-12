City, Carmel Green initiative partner...

City, Carmel Green initiative partner to launch Solarize Hamilton County 2017 Campaign

1 hr ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The City of Carmel is partnering with Carmel Green Initiative to kick off the Solarize Hamilton County 2017 Campaign, which will begin with a free informational session on the uses and benefits of solar energy from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 at City Hall. Reggie Henderson, general manager of energy solutions at Telamon Corporation, will discuss how residents can utilize solar energy for their homes.

