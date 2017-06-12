City, Carmel Green initiative partner to launch Solarize Hamilton County 2017 Campaign

The City of Carmel is partnering with Carmel Green Initiative to kick off the Solarize Hamilton County 2017 Campaign, which will begin with a free informational session on the uses and benefits of solar energy from 1 to 4 p.m. June 24 at City Hall. Reggie Henderson, general manager of energy solutions at Telamon Corporation, will discuss how residents can utilize solar energy for their homes.

