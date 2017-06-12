Carmel water tower gets a paint job to match Midtown
Along the Monon Trail north of City Center Drive, one of Carmel's most prominent water towers recently received a face lift. The tower, located near where the historic grain elevator used to be, has been repainted red and white to match anticipated buildings in the surrounding Midtown area.
