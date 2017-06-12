Carmel water tower gets a paint job t...

Carmel water tower gets a paint job to match Midtown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Along the Monon Trail north of City Center Drive, one of Carmel's most prominent water towers recently received a face lift. The tower, located near where the historic grain elevator used to be, has been repainted red and white to match anticipated buildings in the surrounding Midtown area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 5 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 92
Boycott community hospital north 7 hr Steve 1
News Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06) Sun swoo 2
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun Mr K 7
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Sat Dave 15
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... Jun 10 veteran 4
Why is Greenwood so trashy? Jun 10 hoosier dad 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC