Carmel tabs Dr. Thomas Harmas as high school principal
Dr. Thomas Harmas was approved as principal of the high school in a meeting of the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees. Harmas opened Creekside Middle School in the district 14 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephanie Ardizzone Adaway (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ABURGESS
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|2 hr
|Peter Ross
|133
|Diane Feinstein worried
|6 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|7 hr
|TrumpedQuaran
|8
|Comey outed as liar again
|8 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Boycott community hospital north
|16 hr
|Steve
|1
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|Sun
|swoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC