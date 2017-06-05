Carmel Redevelopment Commission to buy Miller Auto Care property for $1M
The Carmel Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay a little more than $1 million to acquire Miller Auto Care's land along Range Line Road to build a new roundabout. CRC Director Corrie Meyer said the city plans to extend Fourth Street into Midtown and construct a roundabout at Fourth Street and Range Line Road.
