Carmel Redevelopment Commission to bu...

Carmel Redevelopment Commission to buy Miller Auto Care property for $1M

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Current in Carmel

The Carmel Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay a little more than $1 million to acquire Miller Auto Care's land along Range Line Road to build a new roundabout. CRC Director Corrie Meyer said the city plans to extend Fourth Street into Midtown and construct a roundabout at Fourth Street and Range Line Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 4 hr JFK 47
News Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06) 12 hr swoo 2
Why Blacks become Muslims 14 hr Mr K 7
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Sat Dave 15
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... Sat veteran 4
Why is Greenwood so trashy? Sat hoosier dad 5
Bernie Sanders Jailed Sat comrades come rally 12
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hamilton County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC