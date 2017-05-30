Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $...

Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $20K a month to attract hotel near City Center

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

For more than a decade, City of Carmel officials have wanted a hotel built near the Palladium and Carmel City Center. It's been part of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard's plan since the early days of City Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merkle whines 4 hr Schmedley T Troll 8
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 14 hr Nobody 5
What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ... Thu L O L 1
Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te... Thu Probe Deepens In ... 1
Portland Mayor boo hoo Thu Get Right With Co... 4
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf Wed Jail this lying liar 6
Congress investigating another possible Session... Wed Sessions must resign 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hamilton County was issued at June 02 at 2:53PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC