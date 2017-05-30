Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $20K a month to attract hotel near City Center
For more than a decade, City of Carmel officials have wanted a hotel built near the Palladium and Carmel City Center. It's been part of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard's plan since the early days of City Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|4 hr
|Schmedley T Troll
|8
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|14 hr
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Thu
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|Thu
|Get Right With Co...
|4
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Wed
|Jail this lying liar
|6
|Congress investigating another possible Session...
|Wed
|Sessions must resign
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC