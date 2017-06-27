Carmel police remind Monon users to use caution during busy summer months
Warm weather in the spring and summer leads to peak usage of the Monon Greenway, but it's also a time accidents are more likely to occur. "We encourage those on the Monon to pay attention and use extreme caution, especially in highly populated areas," Carmel Police Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plans for Islamic Life Center take shape (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Law
|8
|Leftist in Revolt
|4 hr
|TrumpedIslam
|1
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|4 hr
|TrumpedIslam
|4
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|4 hr
|TrumpedIslam
|4
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|17 hr
|Dave
|2
|Carrier sucks
|Tue
|Carrier Scammed U...
|6
|Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ...
|Tue
|Russia Holsters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC