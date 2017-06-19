Carmel police issues Silver Alert for missing man
Police say William "Bill" Steele was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis and is believed to be in danger. Steele is described as a white male, 6'5", 260 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
