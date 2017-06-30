Carmel police, fire departments compl...

Carmel police, fire departments complete active shooter training

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Current in Carmel

They hope they never need to apply it, but members of the Carmel police and fire departments spent a week in early June training for active shooter scenarios. Carmel Police Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger Chef murders can be solved (Oct '16) 20 hr teverton 22
Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ... Fri TrumpedIslam 5
News New app called Wag! lets you request dog walkers Fri Faguely 1
Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa... Thu Con mans gotta con 3
AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica... Thu Please Get Help 5
Trump admits Russia interfered in our election Thu Please Get Help 5
Leftist in Revolt Thu Please Get Help 2
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at July 01 at 2:28PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC