Carmel mayor disagrees with Trump's Paris climate agreement withdrawal

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said it's time for the mayors of the U.S. to show leadership in response to President Trump's June 1 decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Brainard said he disagrees with Trump's "America First" policy and believes pulling out the Paris Agreement will harm worldwide efforts to prevent global warming and/or climate change.

