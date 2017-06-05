Carmel mayor disagrees with Trump's Paris climate agreement withdrawal
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said it's time for the mayors of the U.S. to show leadership in response to President Trump's June 1 decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Brainard said he disagrees with Trump's "America First" policy and believes pulling out the Paris Agreement will harm worldwide efforts to prevent global warming and/or climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|5 hr
|Trump your President
|36
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|6 hr
|a voter
|14
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|7 hr
|veteran
|4
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|7 hr
|hoosier dad
|5
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|7 hr
|comrades come rally
|12
|Donald Trump's new FBI director nominee has Rus...
|20 hr
|Russians everywhere
|1
|Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens...
|Fri
|nnono
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC