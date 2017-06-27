Carmel leads state in total populatio...

Carmel leads state in total population growth

When Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ran for office in 1995, residents told him they wanted Carmel to be "more than just a bedroom community." "They wanted good places to eat, great events to attend and more opportunities to experience art and culture, and they didn't want to have to drive to downtown Indianapolis," Brainard said.

