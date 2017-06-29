Carmel Historic Preservation Commission, Indiana Landmarks developing plan to save 1830s home
Indiana Landmarks and the Carmel Historic Preservation Commission are working to create a plan to save a home built in 1834 on Carmel's east side. A proposed development of empty nester homes on Carmel's east side looked like it would threaten a historic home built in 1834.
