Carmel High School boys rugby team wins state title
It had been 20 years since the Carmel High School boys rugby team won a state title. The drought ended May 29 when Carmel won the Division I state championship in Elkhart at the Moose Rugby Grounds with a 21-10 win against to wrap up an undefeated season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|1 hr
|Peter Ross
|124
|Diane Feinstein worried
|1 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|3 hr
|TrumpedQuaran
|8
|Comey outed as liar again
|3 hr
|TrumpedComey
|1
|Boycott community hospital north
|11 hr
|Steve
|1
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|Sun
|swoo
|2
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|Sat
|Dave
|15
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC