Carmel High School boys rugby team wi...

Carmel High School boys rugby team wins state title

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

It had been 20 years since the Carmel High School boys rugby team won a state title. The drought ended May 29 when Carmel won the Division I state championship in Elkhart at the Moose Rugby Grounds with a 21-10 win against to wrap up an undefeated season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 1 hr Peter Ross 124
Diane Feinstein worried 1 hr TrumpedComey 1
Why Blacks become Muslims 3 hr TrumpedQuaran 8
Comey outed as liar again 3 hr TrumpedComey 1
Boycott community hospital north 11 hr Steve 1
News Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06) Sun swoo 2
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Sat Dave 15
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC