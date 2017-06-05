Carmel High School Alumni Association cancels banquet
"The attendance so great at the annual banquet," said CHSAA board member Jo Smith, a 1964 graduate and Carmel resident. "We would have people from the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|26 min
|YouBet
|6
|Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ...
|3 hr
|Finny Ferret Got ...
|43
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|4 hr
|Jit-Kan-Do
|4
|Craig D.
|13 hr
|xyz
|1
|London Falling Down
|22 hr
|Trumped Republitards
|2
|Trump embarrasses himself — and America — once ...
|22 hr
|The story must be...
|1
|The London tweets prove Donald Trump is never g...
|22 hr
|Trump is totally ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC