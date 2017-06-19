Carmel couple celebrates 60 years

Carmel couple celebrates 60 years

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Current in Carmel

Jerry and Earlene Cook celebrate everything. Graduations. Weddings. Babies. All successes within their family are followed by celebration, which includes their 60th wedding anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fishing and hunting 8 hr Dandaman 2
Georgia election 9 hr TrumpedANTIFA 1
Evergreen State College 10 hr TrumpedLefties 5
blonde Stephanie use to walk Washington st 22 hr Yogi from covington 1
Sessions Lawyers Up 22 hr Lock Him Up 1
Looking for older women to have fun with Tue Sexbeast6 1
Looking for older women to have fun with Tue Sexbeast6 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC