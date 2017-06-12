Carmel clerk-treasurer considers coun...

Carmel clerk-treasurer considers council approval of $220K for Christkindl market 'null and void'

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

The Carmel City Council held a special meeting June 9 to unanimously approve $220,000 to launch a Christkindl market, but Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley does not think the vote should stand. "I consider the council's actions last Friday to be null and void," Pauley stated in an email on June 12. "They did not receive a properly executed claim for approval."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott community hospital north 2 hr Steve 1
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 7 hr Trump your President 87
News Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06) Sun swoo 2
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun Mr K 7
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Sat Dave 15
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... Jun 10 veteran 4
Why is Greenwood so trashy? Jun 10 hoosier dad 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC