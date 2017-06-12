Carmel clerk-treasurer considers council approval of $220K for Christkindl market 'null and void'
The Carmel City Council held a special meeting June 9 to unanimously approve $220,000 to launch a Christkindl market, but Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley does not think the vote should stand. "I consider the council's actions last Friday to be null and void," Pauley stated in an email on June 12. "They did not receive a properly executed claim for approval."
