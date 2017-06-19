Carmel City Council passes feral cat ordinance

The Carmel City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on June 19 to address free-roaming feral cats in the city. The newly-passed ordinance would allow the Carmel Police Dept., or a designee, to identify managed free-roaming cat colonies and prohibit anyone from feeding the cats unless they are a "colony caretaker," a position determined by the city that would require registration with CPD.

