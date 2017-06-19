Carmel City Council approves funding for Christkindl market

After Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley previously refused to sign a check for $220,000 for the new Carmel Christkindl market, the Carmel City Council added the topic to the June 19 agenda at the last minute and approved the funding for a second time. This time, the council approval included a budget that specifies how the money will be spent and as a result Pauley said she plans on signing the check.

