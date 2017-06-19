Carmel City Council approves funding ...

Carmel City Council approves funding for Christkindl market

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Current in Carmel

After Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley previously refused to sign a check for $220,000 for the new Carmel Christkindl market, the Carmel City Council added the topic to the June 19 agenda at the last minute and approved the funding for a second time. This time, the council approval included a budget that specifies how the money will be spent and as a result Pauley said she plans on signing the check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and pain Meds 15 hr Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 19 hr Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) 19 hr LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College Mon sad 4
Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc... Sun Lawyer Up Some More 9
Pool Permit (Jun '11) Sun Luke 12
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun vvvvvvve 9
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC