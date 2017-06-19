Carmel City Council approves funding for Christkindl market
After Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley previously refused to sign a check for $220,000 for the new Carmel Christkindl market, the Carmel City Council added the topic to the June 19 agenda at the last minute and approved the funding for a second time. This time, the council approval included a budget that specifies how the money will be spent and as a result Pauley said she plans on signing the check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|15 hr
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|19 hr
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|Mon
|sad
|4
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|Sun
|Lawyer Up Some More
|9
|Pool Permit (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Luke
|12
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sun
|vvvvvvve
|9
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC