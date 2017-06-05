Carmel approves $220K for Christkindl...

Carmel approves $220K for Christkindl market despite clerk-treasurer objections

The Carmel City Council held a special meeting June 9 to approve spending $220,000 from Mayor Jim Brainard's arts grants fund to help launch a Christkindl market at the Center for the Performing Arts Centre Green. The unanimous vote for the only item on the agenda came after Carmel Clerk-Treasurer Christine Pauley requested additional time for her office to review the claim, which she received May 23. She said most claims are itemized, while this one only requested the funds to help start up the market.

