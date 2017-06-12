Car going wrong way on US 31 results in fatal crash
CARMEL, IN - Carmel Police Department officers are investigating a fatal accident early Saturday morning on US 31 northbound at the 146th Street bridge. Police were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. to the report of a crash.
