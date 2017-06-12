Bids for Carmel property near City Ce...

Bids for Carmel property near City Center come in much lower than expected

The Monon Greenway borders the property to the west. The minimum asking price was $3.7 million, the average of two appraisals the CRC had conducted on the property, but the highest bid received was $300,000.

