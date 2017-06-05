Anchors Away

Anchorsaway is accepting registrations now for its next Worldview Boot Camp and Worldview Teacher Certification class! Whether you just want to brush up on biblical worldview or become certified through the ministry of Anchorsaway to teach biblical worldview, this class is for you! Anchorsaway Boot Camp & Worldview Teacher Certification are happening simultaneously Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th at the Anchorsaway Headquarters at 13240 Old Meridian Street in Carmel. Times are 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Cost is $50 for Boot Camp , and $95 for Worldview Teacher Certification training .

