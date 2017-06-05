Anchors Away
Anchorsaway is accepting registrations now for its next Worldview Boot Camp and Worldview Teacher Certification class! Whether you just want to brush up on biblical worldview or become certified through the ministry of Anchorsaway to teach biblical worldview, this class is for you! Anchorsaway Boot Camp & Worldview Teacher Certification are happening simultaneously Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th at the Anchorsaway Headquarters at 13240 Old Meridian Street in Carmel. Times are 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Cost is $50 for Boot Camp , and $95 for Worldview Teacher Certification training .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNR-FM Anderson.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|4 min
|Tape Worm
|78
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|21 hr
|swoo
|2
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|23 hr
|Mr K
|7
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|Sat
|Dave
|15
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|Sat
|veteran
|4
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|Sat
|hoosier dad
|5
|Bernie Sanders Jailed
|Sat
|comrades come rally
|12
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC