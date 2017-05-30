Al Salam Foundation's Iftar gets a new name
"It was mostly for clarification purposes, that we are not just engaging at city level, but beyond," said Al Salam Foundation board of trustees vice president Ashhar Madni, adding that members of the state legislature and Congress have been invited as well. The event will be held at 7 p.m. June 9 at Creekside Middle School, 3525 E. 126th St. The Carmel event is held to break the fast during Ramadan with other families from the community and other faith communities.
