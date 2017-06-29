3 Carmel roundabouts to open by July 1

The intersection of City Center Drive and Range Line Road will be open to traffic starting with the June 29 morning commute and in time for CarmelFest and the July 4 parade that will pass through the new roundabout that replaces the traffic signal at this intersection. This will be the 103rd roundabout for the City of Carmel.

