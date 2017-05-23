Your fitness tracker's calorie count ...

Your fitness tracker's calorie count isn't as accurate as you think

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Sun Journal

Calorie counting is a useful way to lose weight, but a new study suggests a fitness tracker could sabotage your efforts. In this Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, Brett Broviak, a manager of respiratory and sleep services at IU Health North Hospital, shows off his Fitbit fitness tracker for the camera on the hospital's campus in Carmel, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) 1 hr IWasThere-lol 71
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 7 hr Trumped Carrier W... 5
Loose lips sink subs 9 hr All Talk Donnie 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 9 hr Trump Lawyers Up ... 2
Fox News 10 hr Buh Bye Sean 25
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 10 hr Fire this crook 5
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 21 hr Lock Em Up 3
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC