Your fitness tracker's calorie count isn't as accurate as you think
Calorie counting is a useful way to lose weight, but a new study suggests a fitness tracker could sabotage your efforts. In this Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, file photo, Brett Broviak, a manager of respiratory and sleep services at IU Health North Hospital, shows off his Fitbit fitness tracker for the camera on the hospital's campus in Carmel, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump...
|7 hr
|Trumped Carrier W...
|5
|Loose lips sink subs
|9 hr
|All Talk Donnie
|2
|Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S...
|9 hr
|Trump Lawyers Up ...
|2
|Fox News
|10 hr
|Buh Bye Sean
|25
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|10 hr
|Fire this crook
|5
|Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan...
|21 hr
|Lock Em Up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC