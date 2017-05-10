Three Marsh stores close in Hamilton ...

Three Marsh stores close in Hamilton County

The supermarkets at 8766 E. 96th St., Fishers, and 1960 E. Greyhound Pass, Carmel, will close May 21. The store at 17901 River Ave., Noblesville, will cease operations May 27. Marsh issued a statement May 4, calling it a reluctant decision to close nine stores, including the three in the county. "Our decision was solely the product of the difficult competitive environment and in no way reflects on the efforts of the great associates working in these stores," the statement said.

