Three Hamilton County school districts asking voters to OK referendums

Carmel Clay Schools and the Sheridan Community School Corp. are asking voters to approve seven-year tax hikes for operational funding, and Westfield Washington Schools is asking taxpayers to cover the costs of $90 million in construction projects.

