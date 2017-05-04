Ted Allen's Carmel mom to appear on 'Chopped' competition
Donna Adams was a bit concerned when she got the invitation to appear with her son, Ted Allen, on "Chopped." Adams, a long-time Carmel resident, is appearing with her son as he competes with other Food Network cooks Jeff Mauro, Jet Tila and Chris Santos and their mothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|Fri
|Down with the Sic...
|1
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|Fri
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|Fri
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Repeal and replace
|Fri
|Repeal and replace
|1
|Joe Clancy
|Fri
|Joseph J Clancy
|1
|Hillary still Trolling
|Fri
|Speaking of Soros
|6
|Whites were First
|Fri
|Daddy dont touch ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC