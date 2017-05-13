Student News - May 13, 2017

Student News - May 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Clay A. Brawner of Madison has been named to the dean's list at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for the winter quarter of the 2016-17 school year. Brawner, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, is the son of David and Jessica Brawner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 6 min Big Ern- 7
FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult... 5 hr PutinPuppetTrump 5
Bernie Sanders Jailed 5 hr glad to help you out 9
Stop China! - don't buy Chinese made products (Apr '09) 14 hr donalds nukes 101
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... 16 hr Holster gotta hol... 4
Odumma Gay Sex Scandal 17 hr Lock Him Up 12
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters 18 hr bawk bawk bawk ba... 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC