Spending unleashed: Owners lavish more love on pets; businesses respond
The overnight options at Beverly's Pet Resort & Training Center are labeled Cabo, Palm Beach and Fiji packages and include "tuck-in treats," photo updates sent to pet owners, and various levels of attention and activity. DeTrude has added a four-acre bark park, a day care romp room and training programs to keep up with demands from customers, who are increasingly willing to spend money on their furry companions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo...
|14 hr
|Treason is the re...
|3
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|15 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Obama legacy where lol
|15 hr
|U H C 4 A L L
|7
|son murdered mother in early 90's (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Patricia Haas
|12
|Donald signs budget that doesn't include single...
|Fri
|TrumpedWall
|1
|Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ...
|Fri
|U H C 4 A L L
|2
|Nick frankville
|Apr 18
|Skinny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC