Some Carmel residents want city to consider modifying school zone hours
The speed limit is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Carmel school zones, but some drivers think the hours are too long because they include times when students and teenagers aren't typically out crossing the streets. Carmel city officials, however, have been hesitant to change school zone laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
