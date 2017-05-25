Self-Storage Firm Rosewood Property Acquires StorAmerica Storage & Wine Cellar in Carmel, IN
Rosewood Property Co. , a Dallas-based real estate firm that owns self-storage facilities, has acquired StorAmerica Storage & Wine Cellar in Carmel, Ind.
