Pedego Electric Bikes open in Carmel along the Monon

Janet Sharp-Freeman and Josh Freeman recently opened Pedego Electric Bikes at 254 1st Ave SW. Called Pedego Electric Bikes, the store, at 254 1st Ave SW along the Monon Trail, sells cutting-edge bikes that use a battery to propel them or assist riders as they pedal.

