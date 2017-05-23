oneamerica tower

oneamerica tower

Global technology firm Infosys Ltd. is set to lease 35,000 square feet in OneAmerica Tower in downtown Indianapolis as part of its plan to establish the company's first Technology and Innovation Hub in the United States.

