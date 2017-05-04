Nine more Marsh stores to close this ...

Nine more Marsh stores to close this month

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Four stores, including the supermarkets at 8766 E. 96th Street in Fishers, 3633 Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis, and 1960 E. Greyhound Pass in Carmel, plus a Warsaw location, will close May 21. Five more stores - 5830 W. 86th Street in Indianapolis, 2002 Stafford Road in Plainfield, 17901 River Avenue in Noblesville, 2940 N. Broadway in Anderson, and 1900 S. Hoyt Avenue in Muncie - will close their doors May 27. "Today we reluctantly announced the closing of nine additional Marsh locations. Our decision was solely the product of the difficult competitive environment and in no way reflects on the efforts of the great associates working in these stores," the company said in a release Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary still Trolling 2 hr Speaking of Soros 6
Whites were First 3 hr Daddy dont touch ... 4
Obama legacy where lol 3 hr U H C 4 A L L 5
Trump Praises Australian Universal Health Care ... 3 hr U H C 4 A L L 1
Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'... 14 hr Release the tax r... 4
In Rare Unity, Hospitals, Doctors and Insurers ... 14 hr Stan the man 1
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 15 hr Trump Chickened Out 17
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at May 05 at 12:21PM EDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC