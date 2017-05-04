Nine more Marsh stores to close this month

Four stores, including the supermarkets at 8766 E. 96th Street in Fishers, 3633 Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis, and 1960 E. Greyhound Pass in Carmel, plus a Warsaw location, will close May 21. Five more stores - 5830 W. 86th Street in Indianapolis, 2002 Stafford Road in Plainfield, 17901 River Avenue in Noblesville, 2940 N. Broadway in Anderson, and 1900 S. Hoyt Avenue in Muncie - will close their doors May 27. "Today we reluctantly announced the closing of nine additional Marsh locations. Our decision was solely the product of the difficult competitive environment and in no way reflects on the efforts of the great associates working in these stores," the company said in a release Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.